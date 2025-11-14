Left Menu

Flipkart Launches Zero Commission Model for Affordable E-commerce

Flipkart has introduced a Zero Commission Model for products priced below Rs 1,000. This initiative extends to its platform Shopsy and aims to assist MSMEs by increasing affordability for customers. The model is expected to lower business costs for sellers and support the growth of regional and emerging brands.

In a move set to transform e-commerce dynamics, Flipkart on Friday announced the initiation of a Zero Commission Model for all products priced under Rs 1,000.

This new structure also applies to Flipkart's Shopsy platform, where zero commission benefits are now available for all product prices, per a company press release.

The strategic initiative addresses the needs of MSMEs by eliminating commission fees on eligible products, thereby reducing operational costs by up to 30% and fostering a more affordable shopping experience for consumers.

Flipkart's Senior Vice President, Sakait Chaudhary, emphasized the MSMEs' substantial contribution to India's GDP and highlighted the company's dedication to enabling these businesses to thrive in the digital economy.

This effort aligns with Flipkart's mission to develop an inclusive and accessible e-commerce environment, providing customers with more economical options, particularly in essential and value-focused product categories.

