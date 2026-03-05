Left Menu

Apple Unveils Affordable MacBook Neo: A New Era of Accessibility

Apple has launched the MacBook Neo, lowering the entry price for its laptops to $599 globally and Rs 69,900 in India. Powered by the A18 Pro chip, it offers a 13-inch Retina display, 16-hour battery life, and enhanced performance. Pre-orders have started with availability from March 11.

MacBook Neo (Photo/Apple). Image Credit: ANI
Apple has introduced the MacBook Neo, aiming to democratize the Mac experience with its most budget-friendly pricing yet. Priced at $599 globally and Rs 69,900 in India, the launch signifies a significant shift towards accessibility, making Mac devices more attainable for a broader audience.

The MacBook Neo features the powerful A18 Pro chip, a 13-inch Liquid Retina display, and an impressive battery life of up to 16 hours. The laptop, designed with a fanless architecture, targets everyday users seeking dependable performance for tasks ranging from web browsing to AI-driven applications without the hefty price tag of traditional MacBooks.

Pre-orders for the MacBook Neo are now open, with the device hitting the market on March 11 through Apple's online platforms and authorized retailers. Weighing in at just 2.7 pounds and available in four vibrant colors, the MacBook Neo emphasizes portability and durability with its aluminum construction. It also boasts a high-resolution display, enhanced graphics capabilities, and a commitment to sustainability with significant use of recycled materials.

