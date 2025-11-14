India's Leading Role in WTO Reforms: A Call to Action

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), has urged India to take a leadership role in reforming the WTO, pointing to its robust economic growth and technological leadership.

Speaking at the CII's Partnership Summit 2025, Okonjo-Iweala emphasized the importance of moving away from a power-based to a rules-based system within the WTO. She underscored the need for reforms to ensure the global trading system remains resilient amidst rising global trade disruptions.

The WTO chief also addressed concerns raised by member nations, including high tariffs imposed by the US, and urged collective action to strengthen the WTO's multilateral trading framework, which remains pivotal to 72% of global trade.