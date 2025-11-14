Dollar Industries Sees Profit Surge: A Competitive Edge

Hosiery giant Dollar Industries Limited announced a significant 32.7% rise in consolidated profit for the second quarter ending September 2025, reaching Rs 35.17 crore. This growth marks an impressive leap from the Rs 26.51 crore recorded during the same period last year.

The company saw its total income for the quarter increase to Rs 473.29 crore, compared to Rs 448.02 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year. Dollar Industries' operating EBITDA also surged by 23.3% to Rs 60.31 crore, expanding margins to 12.8%.

Earnings per share for this quarter hit Rs 6.20, up from Rs 4.67 in Q2 FY25. In a strategic move, Dollar Industries announced plans for a merger involving nine promoter group companies, aimed at consolidating brand ownership and enhancing operational efficiency.

(With inputs from agencies.)