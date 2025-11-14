Left Menu

Dollar Industries Sees Profit Surge: A Competitive Edge

Dollar Industries Limited reported a 32.7% increase in consolidated profit to Rs 35.17 crore for Q2 2025, compared to Rs 26.51 crore in the previous year. Total income rose to Rs 473.29 crore. The proposed merger of promoter groups aims to consolidate brand ownership and boost efficiency.

14-11-2025
  • India

Hosiery giant Dollar Industries Limited announced a significant 32.7% rise in consolidated profit for the second quarter ending September 2025, reaching Rs 35.17 crore. This growth marks an impressive leap from the Rs 26.51 crore recorded during the same period last year.

The company saw its total income for the quarter increase to Rs 473.29 crore, compared to Rs 448.02 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year. Dollar Industries' operating EBITDA also surged by 23.3% to Rs 60.31 crore, expanding margins to 12.8%.

Earnings per share for this quarter hit Rs 6.20, up from Rs 4.67 in Q2 FY25. In a strategic move, Dollar Industries announced plans for a merger involving nine promoter group companies, aimed at consolidating brand ownership and enhancing operational efficiency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

