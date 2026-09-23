Britain will stand firm over Falklands, UK PM Burnham tells Trump

Reuters | Updated: 23-09-2026 01:09 IST | Created: 23-09-2026 01:09 IST
Britain will stand firm over Falklands, UK PM Burnham tells Trump

​Prime Minister Andy Burnham ​set out ‌Britain's position ​on the Falkland Islands during a meeting with US ‌President Donald Trump on Tuesday, saying he would stand firm in the face of ‌any threats. In August, Trump said he ‌was reviewing the United States' neutral position on the remote archipelago in the South Atlantic. Days later ⁠Argentine ​President Javier ⁠Milei said he would sanction oil companies drilling in ⁠the islands.

"The clear position is: we will ​stand firm in the face of any ⁠threats. We will defend the right of the ⁠Falkland ​Islanders to self-determination and to remain British," Burnham told reporters. "I just wanted the ⁠president to know directly from me, that's the ⁠clear ⁠British position, and he very much understood what I was saying."

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