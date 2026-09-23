Iran submits conditions for reopening of Hormuz to U.S. representative, state media says

​Iran's ​Foreign Minister ‌Abbas Araqchi met ​with US Special Envoy Steve ‌Witkoff on Tuesday, on the sidelines of the UN General ‌Assembly in a meeting ‌during which Iran's conditions to reopen the strategic Strait of Hormuz were ⁠conveyed ​to ⁠the US, according to Iran's state ⁠media.

Conditions for reopening the ​strait include immediate lifting of the ⁠naval blockade, immediate release of ⁠frozen Iranian ​assets and end of war across all 'resistance' ⁠fronts, state media added.