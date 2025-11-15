Left Menu

Investor Jitters Persist Amid Federal Reserve Uncertainty

The U.S. shutdown has ended, but uncertainties around missing economic data are unsettling investors. Concerns over prolonged Federal Reserve rate cuts and high AI stock valuations have pressured major indices like Nasdaq. Delayed data has created market volatility, reminiscent of 'driving in the fog,' potentially impacting future rate decisions.

The recent end of the U.S. government shutdown has left investors on edge due to gaps in crucial economic data. These data gaps are causing fears that delayed or canceled Federal Reserve rate cuts could exacerbate market inconsistencies, especially amid skepticism over AI stock valuations.

As a result, major indices such as the Nasdaq have experienced their heaviest selloff in a month, reflecting broader market instability. On Thursday, the rate-sensitive Nasdaq saw significant declines, while blue-chip markets in Tokyo, Paris, and London dipped before recovering slightly.

Adding to market anxiety, questions linger over whether the Federal Reserve will maintain its rate-cutting momentum in December. 'Driving in the fog' sums up the current dilemma facing policymakers, as the market waits for delayed economic data to clarify the state of the economy.

