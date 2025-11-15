Andhra Pradesh's Industrial Boom: Naidu's Vision Unveiled

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu made a significant move towards industrial growth on Saturday by virtually inaugurating five new industrial units in Sri City. During the 30th CII Partnership Summit, the Chief Minister also facilitated the signing of agreements for an additional 12 projects valued at over Rs 2,300 crore.

The newly inaugurated and upcoming projects span sectors including engineering, food processing, and pharmaceuticals, and are expected to create 12,365 jobs. Speaking at the event, Naidu hailed Sri City as the premier industrial township in India, home to global giants like Daikin, Isuzu, and Cadbury.

Naidu emphasized the potential of Sri City, noting plans to expand by 6,000 acres to accommodate international firms from over 50 countries. He also highlighted ongoing efforts to develop infrastructure, such as an airstrip, and innovative financial measures like escrow accounts for industrial incentives, marking a first for the nation.