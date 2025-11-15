Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh's Industrial Boom: Naidu's Vision Unveiled

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu inaugurated five industrial units in Sri City and signed agreements for 12 projects worth over Rs 2,300 crore. These projects, spanning engineering, food processing, and pharmaceuticals, are set to generate 12,365 jobs. The initiative reflects Naidu's vision for Sri City as a major industrial hub.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Visakhapatnam | Updated: 15-11-2025 13:46 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 13:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu made a significant move towards industrial growth on Saturday by virtually inaugurating five new industrial units in Sri City. During the 30th CII Partnership Summit, the Chief Minister also facilitated the signing of agreements for an additional 12 projects valued at over Rs 2,300 crore.

The newly inaugurated and upcoming projects span sectors including engineering, food processing, and pharmaceuticals, and are expected to create 12,365 jobs. Speaking at the event, Naidu hailed Sri City as the premier industrial township in India, home to global giants like Daikin, Isuzu, and Cadbury.

Naidu emphasized the potential of Sri City, noting plans to expand by 6,000 acres to accommodate international firms from over 50 countries. He also highlighted ongoing efforts to develop infrastructure, such as an airstrip, and innovative financial measures like escrow accounts for industrial incentives, marking a first for the nation.

