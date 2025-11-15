Left Menu

Weather Forces Flight to Divert: Safe Landing in Tiruchirappalli

An aircraft carrying 44 passengers en route to Jaffna was diverted to Tiruchirappalli due to adverse weather. The private airline flight took off at 10.20 am on Saturday, but had to reroute shortly after departure. The plane landed safely, awaiting clear weather to continue its journey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 15-11-2025 15:33 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 15:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent aviation incident, a private airline's aircraft carrying 44 passengers encountered a weather-related diversion on Saturday. Originally bound for Jaffna, the plane was redirected to Tiruchirappalli due to inclement conditions.

The flight had taken off at 10.20 am, but adverse weather led to a decision to reroute shortly after. Airport authorities confirmed the development, highlighting the safety of all passengers.

The aircraft has since landed safely in Tiruchirappalli and will resume its journey once favorable weather conditions return in Jaffna, assuring passengers of their continued safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

