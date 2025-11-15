Weather Forces Flight to Divert: Safe Landing in Tiruchirappalli

In a recent aviation incident, a private airline's aircraft carrying 44 passengers encountered a weather-related diversion on Saturday. Originally bound for Jaffna, the plane was redirected to Tiruchirappalli due to inclement conditions.

The flight had taken off at 10.20 am, but adverse weather led to a decision to reroute shortly after. Airport authorities confirmed the development, highlighting the safety of all passengers.

The aircraft has since landed safely in Tiruchirappalli and will resume its journey once favorable weather conditions return in Jaffna, assuring passengers of their continued safety.

