India's Aviation Surge: 30,000 Pilots Needed for Future Growth

India is poised for a significant expansion in its aviation sector, with a projected need for 30,000 new pilots to manage an influx of 1,700 aircraft ordered by domestic carriers. This was announced by Union Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu during a session at the CII Partnership Summit.

The minister outlined plans to establish dedicated cargo airports, taking inspiration from the logistical model of FedEx in the United States, to facilitate efficient transportation across the country. Currently, India has around 8,000 pilots for its existing fleet of 834 aircraft, but 2,000 to 3,000 pilots are not actively flying.

Naidu highlighted the importance of expanding Flying Training Organisations to develop the necessary pilot workforce and emphasized that one aviation job generates fifteen indirect jobs, surpassing global standards. Additionally, he pointed to the goal of increasing aerospace component production from USD 2 billion to USD 4 billion by 2030, alongside the ambition to design and manufacture complete aircraft domestically.

