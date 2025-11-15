Left Menu

Kolkata Metro's Digital Ticketing Milestone

Kolkata Metro recorded its highest-ever single-day mobile QR ticket bookings on a regular weekday. On November 14, over 53,000 tickets were booked, highlighting the growing popularity of digital ticketing. Authorities encourage the use of smart cards and online options to reduce congestion at ticket counters.

  Country:
  • India

Kolkata Metro Railway made history by achieving its highest number of mobile QR ticket bookings for a regular weekday, officials announced on Saturday.

On November 14, more than 53,000 mobile QR tickets were booked through the Aamar Kolkata Metro app, setting a new benchmark for digital ticketing in the transit system.

Authorities are encouraging commuters to opt for smart cards and automated ticket vending machines, aiming to decrease congestion at ticket counters and improve passenger experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

