Kolkata Metro's Digital Ticketing Milestone

Kolkata Metro Railway made history by achieving its highest number of mobile QR ticket bookings for a regular weekday, officials announced on Saturday.

On November 14, more than 53,000 mobile QR tickets were booked through the Aamar Kolkata Metro app, setting a new benchmark for digital ticketing in the transit system.

Authorities are encouraging commuters to opt for smart cards and automated ticket vending machines, aiming to decrease congestion at ticket counters and improve passenger experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)