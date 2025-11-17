Left Menu

Dhruv Consultancy Secures Major NHAI Project

Dhruv Consultancy Services Limited has been appointed by the National Highways Authority of India to provide engineering consultancy on key highway projects in Karnataka. Partnering with Maark Civil Engineering, Dhruv will ensure compliance and performance monitoring. The contract, worth ₹8.73 Cr, spans 60 months, enhancing regional infrastructure.

Dhruv Consultancy Secures INR 8.73 Cr NHAI Mandate for Independent Engineer Services. Image Credit: ANI
Dhruv Consultancy Services Limited (DCSL), a leader in infrastructure consultancy, has garnered a significant contract from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). The assignment involves providing consultative oversight as an Independent Engineer during the Operations and Maintenance phase for vital highway projects in Karnataka, valued at ₹8.73 crore.

The collaborative endeavor with Maark Civil Engineering Services Pvt. Ltd. focuses on critical stretches of NH-66 and NH-73. Together, they'll ensure top-tier quality control, adherence to safety norms, and consistent performance monitoring as per NHAI standards. Key projects under this mandate include the expansion and upkeep of the Kundapur-Surathkal section on NH-66 and critical segments extending to the Kerala border.

Dhruv's partnership with NHAI signifies a robust enhancement of its credentials in the highway consultancy sector. This venture is expected to bolster their order book, fortify their market presence, and deepen roots in the regional infrastructure domain. Managing Director Mrs. Tanvi Dandawate Auti emphasized India's infrastructure development initiative, showing confidence in their capacity to drive national connectivity improvements.

