Deccan Gladiators Poised for T10 Cricket Supremacy in 2025

The Deccan Gladiators are set for another remarkable season in the Abu Dhabi T10 League with their star-studded squad featuring Andre Russell and Nicholas Pooran. Aiming for their fourth title, the Gladiators focus on strategic brilliance, commitment from leadership, and unmatched cricketing skill in their quest for dominance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abu Dhabi | Updated: 17-11-2025 10:48 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 10:48 IST
The Deccan Gladiators unveil a power-packed lineup, positioning themselves for a strong run in the T10 League.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

As the Abu Dhabi T10 League prepares for its 2025 season, the Deccan Gladiators are eyeing another title. With cricket powerhouses like Andre Russell and Nicholas Pooran, the team is ready to showcase its unrivaled talent and determination.

Under the guidance of coach Peter Moores, known for his analytical prowess, and with the leadership of Gaurav Grover and Udit Vats, the franchise aims to maintain its legacy of excellence. The Gladiators' 2025 lineup boasts a blend of hard-hitting batsmen, precise bowlers, and versatile all-rounders.

The opening fixture kicks off against the Delhi Bulls on November 18, with fans globally able to catch the action through various broadcast partners. The Gladiators, known for their dynamic gameplay, seek to set new standards in T10 cricket this season.

