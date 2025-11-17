Deccan Gladiators Poised for T10 Cricket Supremacy in 2025

As the Abu Dhabi T10 League prepares for its 2025 season, the Deccan Gladiators are eyeing another title. With cricket powerhouses like Andre Russell and Nicholas Pooran, the team is ready to showcase its unrivaled talent and determination.

Under the guidance of coach Peter Moores, known for his analytical prowess, and with the leadership of Gaurav Grover and Udit Vats, the franchise aims to maintain its legacy of excellence. The Gladiators' 2025 lineup boasts a blend of hard-hitting batsmen, precise bowlers, and versatile all-rounders.

The opening fixture kicks off against the Delhi Bulls on November 18, with fans globally able to catch the action through various broadcast partners. The Gladiators, known for their dynamic gameplay, seek to set new standards in T10 cricket this season.