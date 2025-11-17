Left Menu

Maiden Forgings Limited Reports Strong H1 FY26 Performance with ₹111 Cr Revenue

Maiden Forgings Limited's H1 FY26 financial results reveal a total income of ₹111.36 Cr and a PAT of ₹2.10 Cr. The company attributes its growth to strong demand for its bright steel products and successful market expansion, indicating confidence in future performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 17-11-2025 11:00 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 11:00 IST
Maiden Forgings Limited Reports Strong H1 FY26 Performance with ₹111 Cr Revenue
Maiden Forgings Reports Total Income of INR 111 Crore in H1 FY26. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maiden Forgings Limited (BSE - 543874), a significant player in the production of bright steel bars and wires, has unveiled its unaudited financial results for the first half of FY26, showcasing commendable growth.

For H1 FY26, the company reported a total income of ₹111.36 crore, with an EBITDA of ₹6.74 crore and a PAT amounting to ₹2.10 crore. The EBITDA and PAT margins stood at 6.05% and 1.88% respectively, supplemented by earnings per share of ₹1.48.

Managing Director Nishant Garg expressed satisfaction with the company's performance, which he attributed to robust demand for core products and strategic portfolio enhancements. Garg cited expanding engagements in the B2G and defense segments as pivotal factors in reinforcing MFL's market position, emphasizing a confident outlook for sustained growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Key Diplomatic Talks in Moscow: India-Russia Dialogue Ahead of Putin's India Visit

Key Diplomatic Talks in Moscow: India-Russia Dialogue Ahead of Putin's India...

 Russia
2
Guinea-Bissau's Political Saga: Elections as a Democratic Facade

Guinea-Bissau's Political Saga: Elections as a Democratic Facade

 Global
3
India's Spinning Struggles on Home Soil: A Wake-Up Call

India's Spinning Struggles on Home Soil: A Wake-Up Call

 Global
4
Pavna Industries Expands Footprint with Strategic Land Acquisition Near Jewar Airport

Pavna Industries Expands Footprint with Strategic Land Acquisition Near Jewa...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Poland’s Stabilizing Expenditure Rule Builds Fiscal Buffers and Controls Debt

How Climate Warming Shapes Future GDP: IMF’s Framework for Long-Term Projections

How Generative AI Is Reshaping Systematic Reviews: Strengths, Weaknesses and Reality

Why Ugandan Households Feel Interest Rate Shocks Strongly: Insights from IMF Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025