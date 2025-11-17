Maiden Forgings Limited Reports Strong H1 FY26 Performance with ₹111 Cr Revenue
Maiden Forgings Limited's H1 FY26 financial results reveal a total income of ₹111.36 Cr and a PAT of ₹2.10 Cr. The company attributes its growth to strong demand for its bright steel products and successful market expansion, indicating confidence in future performance.
Maiden Forgings Limited (BSE - 543874), a significant player in the production of bright steel bars and wires, has unveiled its unaudited financial results for the first half of FY26, showcasing commendable growth.
For H1 FY26, the company reported a total income of ₹111.36 crore, with an EBITDA of ₹6.74 crore and a PAT amounting to ₹2.10 crore. The EBITDA and PAT margins stood at 6.05% and 1.88% respectively, supplemented by earnings per share of ₹1.48.
Managing Director Nishant Garg expressed satisfaction with the company's performance, which he attributed to robust demand for core products and strategic portfolio enhancements. Garg cited expanding engagements in the B2G and defense segments as pivotal factors in reinforcing MFL's market position, emphasizing a confident outlook for sustained growth.
