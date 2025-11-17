Market Stability Amid Global Tensions and Economic Shifts

Global stock markets maintained a steady course on Monday, recovering from a recent tech stock volatility. Investors keenly await Nvidia's earnings report and Thursday's U.S. jobs data for further insights into economic trends.

In Europe, the benchmark index of 600 stocks saw a modest rise, while futures for major U.S. indices registered gains. A decline in expectations for a U.S. interest rate cut is impacting technology stocks, placing pressure on current market valuations.

Asian markets faced challenges, notably in Japan, where tensions with China led to a downturn in tourism and retail stock performance. Meanwhile, mining giant BHP's legal setback and Japan's fiscal moves influenced market stability. Analysts are keeping a close watch on currency fluctuations and bond yields, with potential implications for fiscal policy across major economies.