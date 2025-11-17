Left Menu

Sellwin Traders to Acquire Stake in Kumkum Wellness

Sellwin Traders plans to acquire a 36% stake in Kumkum Wellness through a share swap deal. The deal includes an option to increase the holding to 60% over 18 months to enhance its presence in the wellness sector. Agreements are expected to finalize by December 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-11-2025 15:53 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 15:53 IST
Sellwin Traders to Acquire Stake in Kumkum Wellness
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Sellwin Traders announced on Monday that it has entered a memorandum of understanding to acquire a 36 percent stake in Kumkum Wellness through a share swap agreement.

The agreement allows Sellwin to initially acquire 36 percent of Kumkum Wellness Pvt Ltd, with an option to increase its holding up to 60 percent over the next 18 months, illustrating the company's belief in Kumkum Wellness's business model and growth prospects.

The share swap arrangement will see Sellwin issuing its equity shares to KWPL and its shareholders at Rs 15 per share. The definitive agreements are slated for completion by December 2025, with Sellwin's director Monil Vora expressing enthusiasm for this strategic partnership that aligns with their growth-centric vision in the wellness sector.

TRENDING

1
Lorient’s Future Secured: A Shift to Sole Ownership

Lorient’s Future Secured: A Shift to Sole Ownership

 France
2
Tejashwi Yadav named leader of RJD legislature party at meeting of newly elected MLAs.

Tejashwi Yadav named leader of RJD legislature party at meeting of newly ele...

 India
3
XPeng Faces Headwinds Amid Intense Price War in China's EV Market

XPeng Faces Headwinds Amid Intense Price War in China's EV Market

 Global
4
Tejashwi Yadav Emerges as Opposition Leader Amidst Political Turbulence in Bihar

Tejashwi Yadav Emerges as Opposition Leader Amidst Political Turbulence in B...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Poland’s Stabilizing Expenditure Rule Builds Fiscal Buffers and Controls Debt

How Climate Warming Shapes Future GDP: IMF’s Framework for Long-Term Projections

How Generative AI Is Reshaping Systematic Reviews: Strengths, Weaknesses and Reality

Why Ugandan Households Feel Interest Rate Shocks Strongly: Insights from IMF Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025