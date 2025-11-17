Sellwin Traders to Acquire Stake in Kumkum Wellness

Sellwin Traders announced on Monday that it has entered a memorandum of understanding to acquire a 36 percent stake in Kumkum Wellness through a share swap agreement.

The agreement allows Sellwin to initially acquire 36 percent of Kumkum Wellness Pvt Ltd, with an option to increase its holding up to 60 percent over the next 18 months, illustrating the company's belief in Kumkum Wellness's business model and growth prospects.

The share swap arrangement will see Sellwin issuing its equity shares to KWPL and its shareholders at Rs 15 per share. The definitive agreements are slated for completion by December 2025, with Sellwin's director Monil Vora expressing enthusiasm for this strategic partnership that aligns with their growth-centric vision in the wellness sector.