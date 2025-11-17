Left Menu

KVS Castings Limited Reports Robust H1 FY26 Financial Growth

KVS Castings Limited has unveiled its H1 FY26 financials, highlighting significant growth in revenue and profitability. The firm plans to enhance production capacity and expand into railway and defence sectors, aligning with India's self-reliance goals. Upgrades to technology and collaborations with OEMs are key strategies for future growth.

KVS Castings Limited Reports Steady H1 FY26 Result - Revenue at INR 2,390.61 Lakhs | EBITDA Up 40.99% YoY | PAT Rises 42.52% YoY. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

KVS Castings Limited, a front-runner in the manufacture of ferrous castings, recently disclosed their unaudited financial results for the first half of the fiscal year 2026. The company reported strong fiscal performance, with revenues hitting ₹2,390.61 lakhs and EBITDA surging by 40.99% year-on-year to ₹549.21 lakhs.

Key drivers of growth include strategic expansions into the railway and defence sectors. The company is advancing railway modernization with precision-engineered components and bolstering defence indigenization through the production of 81mm artillery shells. This aligns with India's broader aim for self-reliance.

KVS plans significant upgrades to enhance production capacity by scaling monthly production from 600 to 1,000 metric tons. By incorporating advanced casting technologies, the firm aims to drive efficiency and precision. Strong ODM partnerships across automotive, railway, and defence sectors also contribute to their growth trajectory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

