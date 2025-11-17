Smartworks Expands Footprint with Major Lease Agreement

Smartworks Coworking Spaces Ltd has announced the rental of 1.66 lakh sq ft of office space in Pune to Wolters Kluwer (India) Pvt Ltd, a global leader in professional information services.

With a portfolio spanning 12.7 million sq ft across 14 cities, Smartworks underscores its commitment to large-scale, enterprise solutions, attributing this lease to increasing demand for consolidated work environments.

Financially, Smartworks saw improved performance, reducing its net loss significantly while boosting income figures year-over-year, highlighting the effectiveness of its strategic focus.

