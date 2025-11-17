Smartworks Expands Footprint with Major Lease Agreement
Smartworks Coworking Spaces Ltd has leased out a significant office space to Wolters Kluwer in Pune, reflecting its strategy to cater to large enterprise clients. This expansion aligns with its focus on providing experience-led work environments and is supported by its growing revenue performance.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2025 19:57 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 19:57 IST
- Country:
- India
Smartworks Coworking Spaces Ltd has announced the rental of 1.66 lakh sq ft of office space in Pune to Wolters Kluwer (India) Pvt Ltd, a global leader in professional information services.
With a portfolio spanning 12.7 million sq ft across 14 cities, Smartworks underscores its commitment to large-scale, enterprise solutions, attributing this lease to increasing demand for consolidated work environments.
Financially, Smartworks saw improved performance, reducing its net loss significantly while boosting income figures year-over-year, highlighting the effectiveness of its strategic focus.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement