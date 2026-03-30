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Unseasonal Storms Hit Pune: Hail and Havoc

Unseasonal hailstorms and rainfall disrupted Pune, causing waterlogging and impacting traffic. The meteorological department warns of continued adverse weather in western Maharashtra. Authorities advise farmers to safeguard crops and harvest-ready produce.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 30-03-2026 20:01 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 20:01 IST
Unseasonal Storms Hit Pune: Hail and Havoc
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On Monday, heavy rain and hailstorms wreaked havoc across parts of Pune city, leading to significant waterlogging and traffic disruptions. The meteorological department has warned residents of unseasonal showers set to persist in western Maharashtra.

The adverse weather conditions struck the Aundh, Baner, Mhalunge, and Balewadi areas with particularly strong showers and gusty winds, leaving several roads inundated. The Pune meteorological department has also issued a forecast for unseasonal rainfall extending to south-central Maharashtra and Marathwada, highlighting the potential for hailstorms in areas such as Solapur, Satara, and Sangli.

With the anticipation of further disturbances, authorities have advised farmers to pick harvest-ready crops and fruits, as well as adopt necessary precautions to protect standing crops from possible damage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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