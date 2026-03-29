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Smuggling Scare: Hydroponic Marijuana Seized at Pune Airport

Customs officials seized hydroponic marijuana worth Rs 26.8 crore at Pune International Airport disguised as Mandarin orange sacs. The shipment arrived from Bangkok, leading to an arrest. Upon inspection, vacuum-sealed packets of the potent weed were discovered within tin cans inside thermocol boxes of alleged food items.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 29-03-2026 22:16 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 22:16 IST
Smuggling Scare: Hydroponic Marijuana Seized at Pune Airport
  • Country:
  • India

Customs authorities at Pune International Airport seized a shipment of hydroponic marijuana estimated to be worth Rs 26.8 crore. The drugs were smuggled in boxes labeled as 'Mandarin orange sacs,' arriving from Bangkok, Thailand, officials announced on Sunday.

The consignment, which was declared as Chinese-origin food items, was packed in white thermocol boxes. Initial scans did not indicate the presence of organic material, prompting customs officials to examine a box. Inside, they found tin cans holding salt-like white powder, which concealed vacuum-sealed packets of hydroponic marijuana.

The entire load was unpacked, resulting in the discovery of 76.58 kg of the high-potency drug. Hydroponic marijuana, cultivated with water-based nutrient solutions, is known for its strength and high market value. One suspect has been arrested in connection with the case, authorities confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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