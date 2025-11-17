West Bengal's Innovative Approach to Bus Fire Safety

Amidst rising concerns over frequent bus fires, the West Bengal Transport Department is set to install quick-response fire suppression devices in public buses across the state. The initiative seeks to enhance passenger safety by ensuring rapid action in case of fire-related emergencies.

A transport department official disclosed last Monday that these devices would activate upon detecting a spark or flame in moving buses, both within city limits and on long-distance routes. This effort is in accordance with new fire-prevention protocols outlined by the department.

Additionally, bus staff will undergo specialized fire-prevention training, and regular safety audits will be conducted. The department aims to extend similar measures to private bus operators by next year, promoting widespread adoption of safety standards in a cost-effective manner. With more than 2,600 buses, the state undertakings emphasize the importance of these measures to maximize commuter safety across West Bengal.

(With inputs from agencies.)