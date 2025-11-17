Left Menu

Mexico and U.S. Reach Agreement on Airport Slot Redistribution

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum announced a deal with U.S. airlines to hand over some flight slots at Mexico City's busy capital airport. This concession is part of a long-standing dispute over flight distribution. A digital flight distribution system is also planned for implementation next year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2025 21:29 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 21:29 IST
Mexico and U.S. Reach Agreement on Airport Slot Redistribution

In a significant development, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum disclosed that Mexican airlines have agreed to allocate a portion of their flight slots at Mexico City's congested capital airport to U.S. carriers. This arrangement emerges amid ongoing tensions between Mexico and the U.S. over flight distribution.

President Sheinbaum confirmed that the adjustment in slot allocation was made with competitiveness in mind. Although details on the number of affected slots were not provided, it was mentioned that a digital flight distribution system is expected to be introduced next year, receiving backing from both U.S. and international airlines.

The move comes in response to the U.S. Department of Transportation's intensified scrutiny of Mexican airlines' operations in the U.S., compounded by previous relocations of cargo flights to the newer Felipe Angeles International Airport. While adjustments continue, U.S. authorities have been urged to acknowledge the significance of both major Mexican airports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Protest by Transgender Community Turns Fiery

Tragic Protest by Transgender Community Turns Fiery

 India
2
IMF Steers Syria’s Economic Revival with Fresh Engagement Plan

IMF Steers Syria’s Economic Revival with Fresh Engagement Plan

 United States
3
Carney Faces Budget Vote Showdown Amid Political Uncertainty

Carney Faces Budget Vote Showdown Amid Political Uncertainty

 Canada
4
US Tariff Rollback: A Mixed Blessing for India's Agricultural Exports

US Tariff Rollback: A Mixed Blessing for India's Agricultural Exports

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Poland’s Stabilizing Expenditure Rule Builds Fiscal Buffers and Controls Debt

How Climate Warming Shapes Future GDP: IMF’s Framework for Long-Term Projections

How Generative AI Is Reshaping Systematic Reviews: Strengths, Weaknesses and Reality

Why Ugandan Households Feel Interest Rate Shocks Strongly: Insights from IMF Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025