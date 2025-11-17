Mexico and U.S. Reach Agreement on Airport Slot Redistribution

In a significant development, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum disclosed that Mexican airlines have agreed to allocate a portion of their flight slots at Mexico City's congested capital airport to U.S. carriers. This arrangement emerges amid ongoing tensions between Mexico and the U.S. over flight distribution.

President Sheinbaum confirmed that the adjustment in slot allocation was made with competitiveness in mind. Although details on the number of affected slots were not provided, it was mentioned that a digital flight distribution system is expected to be introduced next year, receiving backing from both U.S. and international airlines.

The move comes in response to the U.S. Department of Transportation's intensified scrutiny of Mexican airlines' operations in the U.S., compounded by previous relocations of cargo flights to the newer Felipe Angeles International Airport. While adjustments continue, U.S. authorities have been urged to acknowledge the significance of both major Mexican airports.

