Strengthening Maritime Ties: India and Russia's Strategic Partnership
India and Russia conducted high-level consultations in New Delhi, focusing on enhancing maritime cooperation. Led by Sarbananda Sonowal and Nikolai Patrushev, the discussions reinforced the strategic partnership based on mutual trust and shared economic and strategic visions. Key areas included shipbuilding, port development, and Arctic operations.
- Country:
- India
India and Russia embarked on significant interagency consultations in New Delhi on Monday, aiming to enhance their maritime cooperation. The discussions, led by India's Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, and Russia's Nikolai Patrushev, addressed key areas of collaboration, including shipbuilding and Arctic operations.
The meeting underscored the enduring Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between the two nations, driven by mutual trust and respect. Acknowledging the pivotal guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Vladimir Putin, both sides expressed satisfaction with the comprehensive discussions aimed at forging a long-term economic and strategic partnership.
The talks concluded with a commitment to deepen cooperation in shipbuilding, port development, and maritime logistics, focusing on building a resilient maritime partnership. This initiative aims to contribute to the long-term prosperity of both nations, while strengthening regional and global connectivity.
ALSO READ
New Era of Prosperity: US-South Korea Trade Agreement Boosts Shipbuilding & Industrial Sectors
India and South Korea Navigate Toward a Shipbuilding Alliance
South Korea-U.S. Trade Deal Boosts Investment in Shipbuilding and Nuclear Sectors
Historic $350-Billion U.S.-South Korea Shipbuilding Accord Sealed
South Korea-U.S. Trade Accord: Boosting Shipbuilding and Slashing Tariffs