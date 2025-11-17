Left Menu

Strengthening Maritime Ties: India and Russia's Strategic Partnership

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2025 21:48 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 21:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India and Russia embarked on significant interagency consultations in New Delhi on Monday, aiming to enhance their maritime cooperation. The discussions, led by India's Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, and Russia's Nikolai Patrushev, addressed key areas of collaboration, including shipbuilding and Arctic operations.

The meeting underscored the enduring Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between the two nations, driven by mutual trust and respect. Acknowledging the pivotal guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Vladimir Putin, both sides expressed satisfaction with the comprehensive discussions aimed at forging a long-term economic and strategic partnership.

The talks concluded with a commitment to deepen cooperation in shipbuilding, port development, and maritime logistics, focusing on building a resilient maritime partnership. This initiative aims to contribute to the long-term prosperity of both nations, while strengthening regional and global connectivity.

