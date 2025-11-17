Turkish Cargo Plane Tragedy: Investigations Underway After Georgia Crash

The tragic crash of a Turkish C-130 cargo plane in Georgia has resulted in the death of 20 soldiers, according to Turkish Defence Minister Yasar Guler. Following the incident, which marks NATO's most severe military loss since 2020, an investigation has been launched to ascertain the cause of the crash.

Preliminary findings suggest that the plane's tail might have broken off first, leading to its disintegration. The aircraft, acquired from Saudi Arabia in 2012 and recently maintained, was carrying a maintenance team for Turkish F-16s that had participated in celebrations in Azerbaijan.

The Turkish Defence Ministry announced the suspension of all planned flights of the nation's C-130 fleet pending inspection, and highlighted a recent agreement with Britain over modernizing these aircraft. Results from the black box analysis are expected in two months.

