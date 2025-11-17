Left Menu

Turkish Cargo Plane Tragedy: Investigations Underway After Georgia Crash

A Turkish cargo plane crash in Georgia last week resulted in 20 soldiers' deaths, marking NATO's highest military toll since 2020. Turkey's Defence Minister Yasar Guler stated that it would take two months to analyze the black box. Investigations are ongoing to determine the cause of the crash.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2025 23:58 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 23:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The tragic crash of a Turkish C-130 cargo plane in Georgia has resulted in the death of 20 soldiers, according to Turkish Defence Minister Yasar Guler. Following the incident, which marks NATO's most severe military loss since 2020, an investigation has been launched to ascertain the cause of the crash.

Preliminary findings suggest that the plane's tail might have broken off first, leading to its disintegration. The aircraft, acquired from Saudi Arabia in 2012 and recently maintained, was carrying a maintenance team for Turkish F-16s that had participated in celebrations in Azerbaijan.

The Turkish Defence Ministry announced the suspension of all planned flights of the nation's C-130 fleet pending inspection, and highlighted a recent agreement with Britain over modernizing these aircraft. Results from the black box analysis are expected in two months.

(With inputs from agencies.)

