Indian combat aircraft crashes during demonstration at Dubai Air Show
An Indian combat plane crashed on Friday during a demonstration at the Dubai Air Show. The Indian HAL Tejas, a combat aircraft used in the Indian Air Force, crashed around 2:10 p.m. local time while flying a demonstration flight for a crowd.
It wasn't immediately clear if the pilot ejected, or if anyone was injured in the incident.
Black smoke rose over the Al Maktoum International Airport at Dubai World Central as a crowd of spectators watched, and sirens sounded after the crash.
The city-state's second airport was hosting the biennial Dubai Air Show, which has seen major aircraft orders by both the long-haul carrier Emirates and its lower-cost sister airline FlyDubai.
