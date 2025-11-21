Left Menu

Indian combat aircraft crashes during demonstration at Dubai Air Show

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 21-11-2025 16:19 IST | Created: 21-11-2025 16:19 IST
An Indian combat plane crashed on Friday during a demonstration at the Dubai Air Show. The Indian HAL Tejas, a combat aircraft used in the Indian Air Force, crashed around 2:10 p.m. local time while flying a demonstration flight for a crowd.

It wasn't immediately clear if the pilot ejected, or if anyone was injured in the incident.

Black smoke rose over the Al Maktoum International Airport at Dubai World Central as a crowd of spectators watched, and sirens sounded after the crash.

The city-state's second airport was hosting the biennial Dubai Air Show, which has seen major aircraft orders by both the long-haul carrier Emirates and its lower-cost sister airline FlyDubai.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

