Tragic Vehicle Skid Claims Lives in Shimla's Rohru Subdivision

A tragic vehicular accident occurred in Shimla's Rohru subdivision, claiming the lives of Rajesh Kumar and Leela Devi. The couple's car skidded onto another road, resulting in fatal injuries. Despite swift rescue efforts, they were declared dead at the hospital. Police have initiated an investigation.

Updated: 22-11-2025 19:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic accident in Shimla's Rohru subdivision resulted in the deaths of Rajesh Kumar, 54, and his wife, Leela Devi, 50. The couple were travelling when their car skidded onto another link road.

The accident took place near their village, Ramteri, when Rajesh, who was driving, lost control of the vehicle. Witnesses quickly informed police, who, with local assistance, extricated the couple from the vehicle.

Despite being swiftly transported to the Civil Hospital in Tikkar, both were pronounced dead. Officials have confirmed the incident, and an investigation into the cause of the accident is ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

