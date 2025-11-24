Left Menu

Yen's Tug-of-War: Will Tokyo Intervene?

The Japanese yen struggles against the U.S. dollar, reaching near a 10-month low. Investors speculate on potential government intervention as Japan's fiscal policies and low interest rates contribute to the currency's decline. Finance Minister Katayama's warnings spark hopes of action, with the yen caught between interest rate moves and economic risks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-11-2025 18:24 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 18:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The yen was the weakest performer against a generally softer dollar on Monday, with investors on edge for signs of official action to halt the currency's decline. The dollar increased by 0.27% against the yen, closing near a 10-month high. Japan's looser fiscal policies and low interest rates have fueled the yen's slide, prompting speculation over potential intervention by Tokyo.

On Friday, the yen regained some ground, buoyed by Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama's strong verbal intervention warnings. Traders now predict that government action could occur between 158 and 162 yen per dollar, potentially timed with the holiday-thinned trading week, while economic uncertainties continue to weigh heavily on the Japanese currency.

Meanwhile, the euro rose 0.2% in anticipation of potential U.S. interest rate cuts, while sterling remained steady ahead of the UK budget announcement. Markets are bracing for U.S. retail sales and producer price data releases. The Australian dollar traded at $0.6457, and bitcoin fell by 2.3% amid resumed pressure in Asian trading.

