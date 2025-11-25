Left Menu

HD Hyundai Secures Landmark $1.45 Billion Container Ship Order from HMM

HD Hyundai Co. has clinched a significant container ship order valued at $1.45 billion from HMM Co., marking the strongest performance in 18 years. This deal is part of HD Hyundai's push to meet its annual targets, highlighting the robust status of South Korea’s shipbuilding industry, with peers also excelling.

Representative Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Korea

HD Hyundai Co. has achieved a remarkable milestone by securing a massive $1.45 billion order for container ships from South Korean shipping giant HMM Co., according to a report by Pulse, the English service of Maeil Business News Korea. This deal represents HD Hyundai's most impressive performance in the container ship segment in nearly two decades.

The agreement, managed through HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co., covers the construction of eight advanced 13,400 TEU container ships. HD Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. and HD Hyundai Samho Co. will be responsible for the build, with deliveries slated to commence sequentially until the first half of 2029.

Meanwhile, Samsung Heavy Industries Co. has exceeded its annual shipbuilding goals by securing a significant container ship contract worth approximately $1.36 billion from an Asian shipowner, rounding off a successful year with 39 secured vessels. Hanwha Ocean Co. continues its strong trajectory, maintaining a high dock utilization rate of 101% in Q3.

(With inputs from agencies.)

