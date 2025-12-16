Rampage at Victory Parade: Reckless Driver's Fury Costs 134 Lives

Paul Doyle, a British man, faces a 21-and-a-half year sentence after a reckless outburst led him to drive into a crowd during Liverpool's Premier League victory parade, injuring over 130 people.

The attack occurred as fans celebrated their team's 20th English league title, transforming a jubilant event into a scene of chaos and fear. Doyle admitted to 31 criminal charges, admitting guilt to multiple counts of grievous bodily harm.

Former soldier Daniel Barr intervened, bravely stopping Doyle's vehicle, potentially saving lives and preventing further injuries. Despite Doyle's remorse and positive character references, the severity of his actions prompted significant consequences, reflecting the broader impact on the injured victims. Judiciary members praised Barr's heroism, acknowledging his critical contribution to public safety.

