World Bank Warns Cambodia Must Boost Teaching Quality to Improve Learning Outcomes

Cambodia has made strong gains in getting children into classrooms over the past decade, but urgent action is now needed to improve what children actually learn, according to two new World Bank reports released today. The findings highlight that while access to schooling has expanded, student learning—particularly in basic literacy and numeracy—remains far below desired levels.

The reports, which examine the quality of teaching and the use of instructional time in primary schools, lay out a series of reforms aimed at strengthening teaching practices, increasing effective classroom time, and preparing Cambodia for a new generation of teachers entering the workforce.

Education at a Turning Point

“By investing in teachers and improving learning time, Cambodia can offer children a better education and build a more competitive workforce,” said Tania Meyer, World Bank Country Manager for Cambodia. “The World Bank is committed to supporting Cambodia’s efforts to improve learning and create opportunities for all children, thereby laying the groundwork for inclusive economic growth and better jobs.”

Cambodia has expanded access to education significantly, achieving strong enrollment at the primary level. But learning assessments show that many students struggle with foundational reading and mathematics skills early in their schooling—a problem that limits progress in later grades.

Report 1: Teaching Quality Requires Deep Structural Reform

The first report, Teacher Quality in Cambodia’s Primary Education: Toward Incentivizing Effort, Performance, and Quality Assurance, finds that while recent reforms—particularly higher teacher salaries—have succeeded in attracting more high-performing graduates into teaching, actual classroom practices have not improved at the same pace.

Key challenges include:

Teachers continuing to take second jobs to supplement their income

Limited subject knowledge, especially in mathematics and Khmer literacy

Weak classroom management and instructional methods

Insufficient practical training for new teachers

Despite recent professional development initiatives, many teachers lack consistent, high-quality support to strengthen their skills.

Recommendations

The report calls for:

Significant investment in pre-service teacher training, especially practicum experience

Improved in-service training, coaching, and mentoring

Stronger performance incentives to encourage quality teaching

More robust quality assurance systems to evaluate teaching standards

With thousands of new teachers expected to enter the profession over the coming years, Cambodia now has a window of opportunity to professionalize the teaching workforce.

Report 2: Instruction Time Is High, But Learning Remains Low

The second report, Instruction Time and Student Learning, finds that Cambodia already allocates a relatively high share of classroom time to literacy and numeracy—but learning outcomes remain weak for many children.

Major contributors to lost learning time include:

Teacher absenteeism

Unofficial school closures (meetings, ceremonies, local events)

Shorter actual teaching hours compared to scheduled hours

A relatively short school year compared to international standards

What International Evidence Shows

Global experience demonstrates that cost-effective improvements to instructional time can lead to substantial gains. The report recommends:

Reducing teacher absenteeism through monitoring and incentives

Tightening controls on unofficial closures

Increasing the number of teaching weeks

Streamlining the curriculum to prioritize foundational skills

The report also addresses the possibility of moving toward full-day schooling, a policy Cambodia has been considering to enhance learning outcomes.

Gradual Introduction of Full-Day Schooling

If the Ministry of Education chooses to expand full-day schooling, the report advises a long-term, staged approach that aligns with:

School infrastructure capacity

Budget availability

Teacher workforce expansion

Evidence on learning gains

Introducing full-day lessons without improving teaching quality, the report warns, may not produce the desired learning impact.

A Critical Moment for Cambodia’s Future Workforce

Both reports underscore that strong foundational skills are essential to Cambodia’s economic aspirations, especially as the country seeks to move into higher-value industries, digital services, and more globally competitive sectors.

Learning losses in early grades have long-term consequences—affecting productivity, employability, and social mobility. Strengthening teaching and maximizing effective learning time are therefore central to Cambodia’s broader development goals.

Meyer noted that improvements in education quality will directly support Cambodia’s ambitions to become an upper-middle-income economy: “Better learning outcomes mean better job opportunities, higher earnings, and a stronger, more resilient economy.”

Looking Ahead: Opportunities for Transformation

The World Bank reports highlight several opportunities:

New teacher cohorts entering the profession

Increased government investment in teacher salaries and training

Growing political commitment to improving learning outcomes

The possibility of piloting evidence-based reforms in targeted provinces

With strong coordination between government agencies, development partners, teachers, and communities, Cambodia can build a modern, high-quality education system.

A Call to Prioritize Quality Alongside Access

Cambodia’s next education challenge is not enrollment—it is learning. Ensuring that every child leaves primary school able to read, write, and use basic mathematics confidently will be essential for long-term development.

The World Bank affirmed its intention to continue supporting Cambodia through technical assistance, financing, research, and policy dialogue.