Empowering Future Finances: PFRDA Advocates Financial Literacy at Hornbill Festival

The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) highlighted the significance of financial literacy and retirement planning during its outreach at Nagaland's Hornbill Festival. PFRDA Chairperson S Ramann encouraged young people to consider the National Pension System (NPS) for its safety and high returns.

Ramann emphasized the organization's goal to ensure citizens become wealthy before retirement, particularly pressing the need for financial education in northeastern states.

The PFRDA also celebrated its 'NPS Quest 2.0 Awards', aimed at fostering creative content that enhances awareness about retirement planning and financial security.

