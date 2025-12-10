Left Menu

Empowering Future Finances: PFRDA Advocates Financial Literacy at Hornbill Festival

The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) emphasized financial literacy and retirement planning at the Hornbill Festival. Chairperson S Ramann urged youth to invest in the National Pension System (NPS), highlighting it as a secure, high-return option. The PFRDA also concluded the 'NPS Quest 2.0 Awards' to promote investment awareness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kohima | Updated: 10-12-2025 17:20 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 17:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Ramann emphasized the organization's goal to ensure citizens become wealthy before retirement, particularly pressing the need for financial education in northeastern states.

The PFRDA also celebrated its 'NPS Quest 2.0 Awards', aimed at fostering creative content that enhances awareness about retirement planning and financial security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

