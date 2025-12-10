Empowering Future Finances: PFRDA Advocates Financial Literacy at Hornbill Festival
The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) emphasized financial literacy and retirement planning at the Hornbill Festival. Chairperson S Ramann urged youth to invest in the National Pension System (NPS), highlighting it as a secure, high-return option. The PFRDA also concluded the 'NPS Quest 2.0 Awards' to promote investment awareness.
The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) highlighted the significance of financial literacy and retirement planning during its outreach at Nagaland's Hornbill Festival. PFRDA Chairperson S Ramann encouraged young people to consider the National Pension System (NPS) for its safety and high returns.
Ramann emphasized the organization's goal to ensure citizens become wealthy before retirement, particularly pressing the need for financial education in northeastern states.
The PFRDA also celebrated its 'NPS Quest 2.0 Awards', aimed at fostering creative content that enhances awareness about retirement planning and financial security.
(With inputs from agencies.)
