Goyal Champions 'Ease of Business' Reforms at Trade Conference

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, reaffirmed the government's dedication to enhancing Ease of Doing Business and prioritizing worker welfare at the National Conference of Trade Leaders in New Delhi.

Highlighting recent reforms, Goyal mentioned the Jan Vishvas Bill, designed to streamline procedures and reduce compliance for businesses. He suggested a pilot initiative for a 'One Nation, One License' system in states like Delhi and Maharashtra through a single online portal for trade licenses.

The Minister also lauded the newly enacted Labour Codes, which he believes will significantly benefit unorganised and gig workers by simplifying processes and assuring social security and improved working conditions. Goyal encouraged the promotion of Swadeshi products and emphasized the importance of marking manufacturing locations on packaging to boost 'Made in India' products.

(With inputs from agencies.)