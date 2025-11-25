European Markets Waver Amid U.S. Data Anticipation and Investor Caution

European shares lost ground on Tuesday as cautious investors awaited pivotal U.S. economic data reports. The STOXX 600 index declined 0.2%, pulled down by losses in major markets such as Germany's DAX and France's CAC 40, reflecting investor sentiment wary of a sluggish global economy.

Market participants are particularly keen on insights from upcoming U.S. producer inflation and retail sales data, the first significant figures since a prolonged government shutdown. According to City Index's senior market analyst Fiona Cincotta, these datasets are crucial for understanding the U.S. economic health post-shutdown.

Consumer discretionary stocks were notable detractors, with travel and leisure firms suffering the most. Conversely, the defense sector rebounded, reversing recent losses amid uncertain geopolitical prospects. Meanwhile, individual stocks like Kingfisher increased following a positive profit outlook revision, while Beazley faced a 10% drop due to a downgraded premium forecast in the competitive insurance landscape.

