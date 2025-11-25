Pavna Industries Powers Up: Rs 250 Crore Investment Deal with Uttar Pradesh
Pavna Industries, an electrical equipment manufacturer, will invest Rs 250 crore in Uttar Pradesh as part of an MoU with the state government. The investment aims to boost production and create 500 jobs over the next 3-5 years. The initiative focuses on building capacity and innovation in the region.
Pavna Industries, a noted electrical equipment manufacturer, has announced a significant investment initiative in collaboration with the Uttar Pradesh government. A memorandum of understanding (MoU) has been signed, under which Pavna Industries will commit Rs 250 crore over a span of 3-5 years to enhance production and operations within the state.
This strategic investment is poised to generate 500 new jobs in Uttar Pradesh, as confirmed by Swapnil Jain, Managing Director of Pavna Industries. Speaking on the development, Jain emphasized the company's focus on capacity building, innovation, and contributing to regional economic development.
Based in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, Pavna Industries specializes in manufacturing electrical equipment for automobile applications. While the company has refrained from disclosing further details about the investment, this initiative marks a noteworthy step towards regional industrial expansion.
(With inputs from agencies.)
