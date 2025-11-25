Left Menu

Pavna Industries Powers Up: Rs 250 Crore Investment Deal with Uttar Pradesh

Pavna Industries, an electrical equipment manufacturer, will invest Rs 250 crore in Uttar Pradesh as part of an MoU with the state government. The investment aims to boost production and create 500 jobs over the next 3-5 years. The initiative focuses on building capacity and innovation in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2025 15:46 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 15:46 IST
Pavna Industries Powers Up: Rs 250 Crore Investment Deal with Uttar Pradesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Pavna Industries, a noted electrical equipment manufacturer, has announced a significant investment initiative in collaboration with the Uttar Pradesh government. A memorandum of understanding (MoU) has been signed, under which Pavna Industries will commit Rs 250 crore over a span of 3-5 years to enhance production and operations within the state.

This strategic investment is poised to generate 500 new jobs in Uttar Pradesh, as confirmed by Swapnil Jain, Managing Director of Pavna Industries. Speaking on the development, Jain emphasized the company's focus on capacity building, innovation, and contributing to regional economic development.

Based in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, Pavna Industries specializes in manufacturing electrical equipment for automobile applications. While the company has refrained from disclosing further details about the investment, this initiative marks a noteworthy step towards regional industrial expansion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Raheja Universal Unveils Ultra-Modern World Trade Center in Navi Mumbai

Raheja Universal Unveils Ultra-Modern World Trade Center in Navi Mumbai

 India
2
Hamas to Return Body of Israeli Hostage Amid Fragile Ceasefire

Hamas to Return Body of Israeli Hostage Amid Fragile Ceasefire

 Global
3
28 Naxalites surrender in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district; 22 of them carry collective reward of Rs 89 lakh: Police.

28 Naxalites surrender in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district; 22 of them car...

 India
4
Brussels Airport Grounded: Nationwide Strike Causes Massive Flight Cancellations

Brussels Airport Grounded: Nationwide Strike Causes Massive Flight Cancellat...

 Belgium

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global inequality deepens as financial literacy fails to keep pace with technology

Equity, not detection, will decide AI’s future in higher education

Turkmenistan at a Turning Point: OECD Calls for Stronger Reforms to Attract Investment

OECD Warns Higher Education Must Redesign Funding Models to Stay Financially Viable

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025