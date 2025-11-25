Left Menu

Temporary Suspension of Flights for Naval Exercise at Thiruvananthapuram Airport

Flight operations at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport will be halted for two hours daily from November 27 onwards, due to airspace closure for the Navy Operational Demonstration. Passengers are advised to verify their flight timings with airlines as schedules might change.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 25-11-2025 16:33 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 16:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Flight operations at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport are set to be temporarily halted for two hours daily over a one-week period starting November 27, due to a scheduled airspace closure.

The interruption, spanning from 4 pm to 6.15 pm, is to accommodate the Navy Operational Demonstration 2025, as announced by Thiruvananthapuram International Airport Ltd (TIAL) on social media.

Passengers planning to travel during these dates are advised to check with their airlines for possible adjustments in their flight timings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

