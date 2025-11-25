2025: A Transformative Year for Indian Real Estate

In reflecting on 2025, Mr. Neeraj K Mishra, Executive Director of Ganga Realty, describes it as a transformative and stabilizing year for Indian real estate, particularly for Gurgaon and the NCR. Policy consistency and infrastructure expansions, such as the operational Dwarka Expressway, have laid a solid foundation, boosting buyer confidence in the region.

Mr. Mishra notes a significant shift in consumer expectations, especially in the luxury sector, where the demand has transitioned from ornamental to experiential. Buyers are now seeking homes that promise premium finishes, sustainability, and curated lifestyles with wellness-focused features and biophilic designs seeing high absorption rates.

Looking ahead, Mr. Mishra highlights an evolving investment landscape, with buyers becoming more analytical due to better access to market data. Gurgaon shines with its strong corporate ecosystem and rental demand. He anticipates further innovation in sustainable construction and smart-living automation while predicting that design will continue to set developments apart.

