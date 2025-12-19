Pope Leo XIV Makes High-Profile Archbishop Appointments Signaling Generational Shift

Pope Leo XIV has announced major shifts within the Catholic hierarchy, appointing Bishop Richard Moth as the new archbishop of Westminster, succeeding the retiring Cardinal Vincent Nichols. This marks a significant change for the largest British diocese in terms of Catholic population and clergy.

In a similar vein, Leo appointed Bishop Ronald Hicks as the new archbishop of New York, a key religious post in the United States, following Cardinal Timothy Dolan's resignation submission as he reached the traditional retirement age. These appointments indicate a strategic move towards youthfulness in leadership roles.

Pope Leo XIV has emphasized respecting the 75-year-old retirement age to bring in fresh perspectives to church leadership, mentioning in a speech that the church must renew itself to tackle modern-day challenges. He aims to prevent inertia and encourage necessary change in the institution.

(With inputs from agencies.)