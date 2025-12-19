RBI's Strategic Rate Cut: Navigating Inflation and Economic Growth
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), led by Governor Sanjay Malhotra, opted for a 25 basis points cut in the repo rate amid rapidly moderating inflation rates. A neutral monetary stance was maintained to ensure flexibility and data-driven policy decisions. The decision drew mixed reactions from the Monetary Policy Committee members.
- Country:
- India
The latest Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) concluded with a pivotal decision to cut the repo rate by 25 basis points, bringing it to 5.25%. This decision, supported by five out of six committee members including RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra, comes in response to evolving macroeconomic conditions.
Governor Malhotra emphasized the necessity of maintaining a neutral monetary policy stance, highlighting flexibility and data dependency as key factors. He pointed out that while headline inflation is projected to hover near the 4% target, underlying inflationary pressures remain low, allowing room for growth-boosting measures.
The meeting minutes revealed differing opinions among MPC members regarding the future course, with discussions centered around the possible overheating of the economy and the trajectory of inflation, as moderated CPI levels offer additional growth-supportive policy space.
(With inputs from agencies.)
