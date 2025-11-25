UK Stocks Climb Amid Budget Anticipation and Market Fluctuations

In a cautious trading session on Tuesday, UK stocks experienced a slight uptick, driven by investor anticipation of this week's important budget release, which is expected to introduce major tax measures. The market also kept a keen eye on pending U.S. economic data.

The FTSE 100 improved by 0.2% by 10:50 GMT, while the FTSE 250, representing domestic UK companies, rose by 0.1%. However, non-life insurers saw a 3.3% drop, heavily impacted by a 9.4% plunge in Beazley shares after the specialty insurer revised its annual premium forecast downwards.

In contrast, the industrial metal mining sector thrived with a 1.1% increase, spurred by higher copper and iron ore prices. Notably, Antofagasta grew 2.7% and Anglo American gained 2.2%. Investors await Finance Minister Rachel Reeves' budget announcement on Wednesday, particularly after mixed signals on possible tax hikes.

