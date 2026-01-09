Left Menu

Crompton Energion Launches Revolutionary Mobile Chargers and Power Banks

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. introduces the Energion mobile chargers and power banks, combining fast charging technology with safety. These devices cater to the demands of digitally connected consumers, offering speed, reliability, and compatibility while addressing safety concerns common in Indian electrical conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-01-2026 18:14 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 18:14 IST
  • India

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. has announced the launch of its new range of mobile chargers and power banks under the brand name Crompton Energion. The product line aims to provide consumers with fast, reliable, and safe charging solutions in response to the increasing dependency on smart devices.

Built with next-generation technologies such as Gallium Nitride (GaN), Power Delivery (PD), and Programmable Power Supply (PPS), the Energion chargers promise high-performance and efficient energy use. They are engineered to handle voltage fluctuations, power surges, and other concerns specific to the Indian market, ensuring safety without compromising speed.

The sleek and compact design of the Energion range makes them ideal for everyday use, travel, and work environments. They also boast universal compatibility across various device brands, catering to the modern, fast-paced lifestyle of today's consumers. Crompton's legacy in electrical engineering backs this new foray into the mobile accessory market.

