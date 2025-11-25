Left Menu

Chennai Honors Postdoctoral Pioneers at Global Innovation Forum

Chennai celebrated postdoctoral researchers in a ceremony emphasizing the need for sustainable career paths for global academic excellence. Notable scholars and leaders focused on the impact of high-caliber talent on innovation and competitiveness, advocating for stronger postdoctoral support across the education sector.

EduTech Power India Awards 2025 Honour India's Rising Global Postdoctoral Researchers. Image Credit: ANI
A ceremony held in Chennai has highlighted the invaluable contributions of postdoctoral researchers to global higher education, with a collective call for clearer career paths. Senior academics and policy leaders stressed that national innovation and economic competitiveness rely on the success of high-caliber postdoctoral talent.

Organized by Dhanalakshmi Srinivasan College of Engineering and Technology in collaboration with RAISE Global Innovation Forum, UK, and other institutions, the Postdoctoral Fellow Honouring Ceremony applauded scholars whose research spans vital areas like AI healthcare, clean energy, and sustainable development. The event honored researchers from India who have excelled in their fields across various international settings.

Additionally, key academic leaders were recognized for their contributions. As the event concluded, honored fellows described the recognition as motivating and expressed hope for more such platforms within UK research contexts. Organizers aim to make the event annual, expanding its global participation to further dialogue on postdoctoral support improvements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

