Thane MP Pushes for Rapid Railway Project Completion

Thane's Lok Sabha member, Naresh Mhaske, has called for the swift completion of multiple railway projects in his constituency, focusing on a new station between Thane and Mulund. His plea to expedite these developments was made during a meeting with Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in Delhi.

Mhaske's demands included not just the new station, but also the construction of a pedestrian bridge to connect platforms 1, 7, and 8 at Thane station. Additionally, he pushed for the installation of escalators on platforms 7 through 10.

The MP also highlighted the necessity of increasing local train services between Bhayander and south Mumbai's Churchgate, emphasizing improved commuter convenience and connectivity.

