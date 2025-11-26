Left Menu

Inferno Sweeps Through Tai Po Towers in Hong Kong

A major fire broke out at Wang Fuk Court in Hong Kong's Tai Po district, affecting several high-rise towers and causing road closures. Emergency services battled the blaze, which injured multiple people including fire personnel. The fire was classified as a No. 4 alarm.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2025 14:48 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 14:48 IST
Inferno Sweeps Through Tai Po Towers in Hong Kong
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A fierce blaze erupted on Wednesday at a residential housing complex in Hong Kong's northern Tai Po district, capturing headlines as emergency services raced to the scene. The fire consumed multiple high-rise towers, sending thick grey smoke into the sky while several residents remained trapped inside, according to an RTHK report citing police sources.

Reports from the scene indicated two individuals suffered severe burns, and some firefighters also sustained injuries while combating the flames. The fire department noted that the alarm was raised at 2:51 p.m. local time, with the situation initially assessed as critical enough to warrant upgrading to a No. 4 alarm by 3:34 p.m.

Wang Fuk Court, comprising eight blocks and housing nearly 2,000 units, became the focal point of the emergency response. The vicinity, marked by bamboo scaffolding on surrounding towers, also witnessed a significant impact on traffic. Hong Kong's Transport Department confirmed that a section of the Tai Po highway was closed and bus services rerouted due to the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

