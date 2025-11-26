Left Menu

DMRC Charts Future Course with Ambitious 2027–2037 Corporate Plan

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has embarked on forming its Corporate Plan for 2027–2037, focusing on operational strengths, future mobility trends, expansion, and passenger experience. The plan aims to align with national goals, enhancing sustainability, technology integration, and exploring new business segments, with the aid of a consultancy firm.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has kicked off the process of drafting its Corporate Plan for 2027–2037, which will serve as a comprehensive guide to assess its operational health and future mobility trends. This plan will also look to expand core services and venture into new business areas.

Officials confirmed on Wednesday that the plan aims to improve passenger experiences, ensure financial sustainability, and align with broader national mobility objectives. A Request for Proposal has already been issued to appoint a consultancy firm tasked with preparing the 10-year plan within 120 to 180 days.

The scope of work includes a strategic review of DMRC's current operations, assessing regulatory constraints, and benchmarking against global transit leaders like COMET. The consultant will analyze macro mobility trends, identify new business segments, and formulate long-term strategies that align with India's Vision 2047.

(With inputs from agencies.)

