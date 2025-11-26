Ujjivan SFB Expands in West Bengal with New Branches

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank (Ujjivan SFB) is expanding its footprint in West Bengal by unveiling two new branches this week. This strategic endeavor is part of a broader initiative to broaden its national reach to around 1,150 branches by the year 2030.

The newly opened branches are situated in Bandra village within the Kanksa subdivision of Paschim Bardhaman district and Brojergram under the Suri I subdivision of Birbhum district. These locations are set to offer group and individual loans, marking a significant outreach in the region.

According to Vibhas Chandra, head of micro banking & gold loans, the launch aligns with the bank's strategy to penetrate markets with robust customer demand, focusing on financial inclusion and fostering local economic development. Furthermore, Ujjivan SFB is enhancing its digital service capabilities with the introduction of platforms like Ujjivan EZY, Hello Ujjivan, and video banking, along with offering UPI, IMPS, NEFT, and RTGS facilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)