RBI's Strategic Blueprint: Enhancing Financial Inclusion by 2030

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), led by Governor Sanjay Malhotra, has launched a comprehensive strategy aimed at bolstering financial inclusion over the next five years.

Entitled 'National Strategy for Financial Inclusion (NSFI): 2025-30', the initiative emphasizes a collaborative approach to expand access to quality financial services, particularly targeting underserved and vulnerable populations with 47 specific action points.

Central to this strategy is the 'Panch-Jyoti' framework, which focuses on gender-sensitive approaches and enhancing financial resilience. Additionally, the plan promotes financial education to instill discipline and addresses customer protection, buoyed by input from key financial and governmental stakeholders.

(With inputs from agencies.)