Pune Metro Expansion: A New Era in Urban Transit
The Pune Metro rail network is set to expand under Phase-2, with Lines 4 and 4A connecting key city areas. Approved at a cost of Rs 9,858 crore, this development marks a major step towards modernizing urban transit, promising significant ridership growth by 2058.
The Pune Metro rail system is poised for major expansion following the government's approval to extend the network at a cost of Rs 9,858 crore. According to Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, this expansion, approved by the Union Cabinet led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will greatly enhance the city's urban transit capabilities.
The new additions, Line 4 (Kharadi–Hadapsar–Swargate–Khadakwasla) and Line 4A (Nal Stop–Warje–Manik Baug), are part of Phase-2 of the Pune Metro Rail Project. This marks the second significant undertaking in Phase-2, after the sanctioning of Line 2A and 2B. This expansion will push the Pune Metro network beyond the critical 100-km mark, integrating multiple city regions and promoting sustainable transport solutions.
Spanning a combined 31.636 km with 28 elevated stations, these lines will connect various crucial zones, including IT hubs and residential clusters. Set for completion in five years, the project will bring significant increases in daily ridership estimates, reaching over 11.7 lakh by 2058, demonstrating a transformative leap in Pune's urban mobility landscape.
