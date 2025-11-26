Pilots Demand Full Compliance with Safety Norms Amid Claims of Loophole Exploitation
ALPA India accuses the DGCA of allowing domestic airlines to sidestep essential fatigue-mitigation measures by exploiting loopholes, affecting pilot welfare and passenger safety. The pilots' body calls for strict adherence to flight duty norms, alleging misuse that endangers flight safety for commercial gains.
- Country:
- India
In a push for safer skies, ALPA India has raised concerns about the partial implementation of new flight duty norms, alleging that airlines are exploiting loopholes to prioritize commercial interests over safety. The pilots' association claims that recent dispensation from DGCA is being used to bypass crucial fatigue-mitigation measures.
In a letter to DGCA, ALPA India, alongside other pilot associations, urged the regulator to stop airlines from altering Civil Aviation Requirements for convenience. The issue revolves around the new Flight Duty Limitation Norms, which are designed to enhance pilot rest but are allegedly being misinterpreted by several operators.
ALPA India warns that these practices compromise crew welfare and passenger safety, calling for specific, exceptional circumstances backed by detailed safety assessments for any dispensations. They demand standardization in rest and roster protocols to prevent misuse of regulations, underscoring the urgent need for clear directives from the DGCA.
