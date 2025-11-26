Left Menu

Halal Food Controversy Aboard Indian Trains

The Railway Board asserts there is no provision for serving Halal-certified food in Indian trains following NHRC's notice. The board adheres to FSSAI guidelines and denies catering to only halal-processed meat, refuting claims of discrimination. No related documentation exists within IRCTC, confirming their food practices are unbiased.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2025 21:28 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 21:28 IST
Halal Food Controversy Aboard Indian Trains
  • Country:
  • India

In response to an inquiry from the National Human Rights Commission, the Railway Board clarified on Wednesday that there is no official provision for serving Halal-certified food on Indian trains.

The notice stemmed from a complaint alleging Indian Railways only serves halal-processed meat in non-vegetarian meals, raising concerns over discrimination and potential human rights violations. However, the Railway Board stated that it complies with Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) guidelines.

The Board reiterated to the Chief Information Commission (CIC) that no Halal-certified food is served on trains, and the CIC acknowledged the lack of any related IRCTC documentation or policy. Railway officials maintained their commitment to best food practices on board.

TRENDING

1
Bridging Cultures: Constitution Expands in Kashmiri and Bodo

Bridging Cultures: Constitution Expands in Kashmiri and Bodo

 India
2
Shubman Gill Vows Resilience After India's Defeat Against South Africa

Shubman Gill Vows Resilience After India's Defeat Against South Africa

 India
3
Trailblazing Triumph: Indian Blind Women's Cricket Team Wins World Cup

Trailblazing Triumph: Indian Blind Women's Cricket Team Wins World Cup

 India
4
Green Blueprint: Delhi-NCR States Tasked with Eco-Revitalization

Green Blueprint: Delhi-NCR States Tasked with Eco-Revitalization

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025