Halal Food Controversy Aboard Indian Trains

In response to an inquiry from the National Human Rights Commission, the Railway Board clarified on Wednesday that there is no official provision for serving Halal-certified food on Indian trains.

The notice stemmed from a complaint alleging Indian Railways only serves halal-processed meat in non-vegetarian meals, raising concerns over discrimination and potential human rights violations. However, the Railway Board stated that it complies with Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) guidelines.

The Board reiterated to the Chief Information Commission (CIC) that no Halal-certified food is served on trains, and the CIC acknowledged the lack of any related IRCTC documentation or policy. Railway officials maintained their commitment to best food practices on board.