NHRC Probes Alleged Discriminatory Policy in Railway Tenders

The NHRC has issued a notice to the Railway Board's chairman over a 2010 IRCTC policy allegedly altering the reservation structure in catering and service tenders, favoring the Muslim community over SC/ST/OBC categories, violating equality principles. The NHRC demands an inquiry and action report within two weeks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2026 17:03 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 17:03 IST
NHRC Probes Alleged Discriminatory Policy in Railway Tenders
The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken action against the Railway Board, issuing a notice concerning an allegedly discriminatory policy introduced in 2010. The policy reportedly altered reservation structures in Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) tenders.

The complaint, filed by Vinay Joshi from Maharashtra, claims the 2010 policy, enacted during Mamata Banerjee's tenure as Railway Minister, decreased statutory reservations for SC/ST/OBC categories while extending benefits to the Muslim community, a provision not sanctioned by India's Constitution.

The NHRC, headed by Priyank Kanoongo, is investigating potential human rights violations stemming from this policy. It requires the Railway Board to conduct an inquiry and report back within a fortnight.

